Will Sonny Milano Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 10?
Should you wager on Sonny Milano to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Milano stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Milano has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
- Milano has no points on the power play.
- Milano averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 44 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.