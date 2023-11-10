If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Roanoke County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Roanoke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    William Fleming High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Roanoke, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pulaski County High School at William Byrd High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Vinton, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

