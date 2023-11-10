Radford vs. Marshall: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) and the Radford Highlanders (0-1) take the floor at Colonial Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Radford vs. Marshall Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- Venue: Colonial Hall
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Highlanders Betting Records & Stats
- In Radford's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
- The Highlanders were 14-14-0 against the spread last season.
- Radford (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.1% of the time, 12.1% less often than Marshall (18-11-0) last season.
Radford vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marshall
|81.8
|151.1
|71.3
|136.1
|150.6
|Radford
|69.3
|151.1
|64.8
|136.1
|135.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Radford Insights & Trends
- The Highlanders put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 2.0 fewer points than the 71.3 the Thundering Herd allowed to opponents.
- Radford put together a 5-3 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Radford vs. Marshall Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marshall
|18-11-0
|15-14-0
|Radford
|14-14-0
|13-15-0
Radford vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Marshall
|Radford
|15-2
|Home Record
|10-3
|9-5
|Away Record
|7-10
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|84.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.