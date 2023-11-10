The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) and the Radford Highlanders (0-1) take the floor at Colonial Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Radford vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Venue: Colonial Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Highlanders Betting Records & Stats

In Radford's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

The Highlanders were 14-14-0 against the spread last season.

Radford (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.1% of the time, 12.1% less often than Marshall (18-11-0) last season.

Radford vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 81.8 151.1 71.3 136.1 150.6 Radford 69.3 151.1 64.8 136.1 135.3

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 2.0 fewer points than the 71.3 the Thundering Herd allowed to opponents.

Radford put together a 5-3 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.3 points.

Radford vs. Marshall Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 18-11-0 15-14-0 Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0

Radford vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Radford 15-2 Home Record 10-3 9-5 Away Record 7-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

