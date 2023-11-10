Radford vs. Marshall November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) face the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Radford vs. Marshall Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Marshall (-3.5)
- Total: 149.5
- TV: ESPN+
Radford Top Players (2022-23)
- DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Marshall Top Players (2022-23)
- Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Radford vs. Marshall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|40th
|26th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|28th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|4th
|17.5
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11
|99th
