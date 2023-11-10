The Radford Highlanders (0-1) battle the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Colonial Hall. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders shot at a 46% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd averaged.

Radford compiled a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.3% from the field.

The Thundering Herd ranked 28th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Highlanders ranked 142nd.

The Highlanders averaged just two fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Thundering Herd allowed their opponents to score (71.3).

Radford went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.

At home, the Highlanders gave up 62.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.4.

Beyond the arc, Radford drained more treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.2%) than at home (33.6%).

