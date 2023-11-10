The Radford Highlanders (0-1) battle the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Colonial Hall. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders shot at a 46% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd averaged.
  • Radford compiled a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd ranked 28th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Highlanders ranked 142nd.
  • The Highlanders averaged just two fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Thundering Herd allowed their opponents to score (71.3).
  • Radford went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • Radford scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.
  • At home, the Highlanders gave up 62.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Radford drained more treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.2%) than at home (33.6%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ North Carolina L 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/10/2023 Marshall - Colonial Hall
11/12/2023 Eastern Mennonite - Dedmon Center
11/15/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

