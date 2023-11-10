How to Watch Radford vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (0-1) battle the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Colonial Hall. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders shot at a 46% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd averaged.
- Radford compiled a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd ranked 28th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Highlanders ranked 142nd.
- The Highlanders averaged just two fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Thundering Herd allowed their opponents to score (71.3).
- Radford went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Radford scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.
- At home, the Highlanders gave up 62.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.4.
- Beyond the arc, Radford drained more treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.2%) than at home (33.6%).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/10/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Colonial Hall
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Mennonite
|-
|Dedmon Center
|11/15/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
