Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Radford County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Radford County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Radford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
James River High School at Radford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Radford, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
