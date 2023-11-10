Looking for how to watch high school football games in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Heritage High School at Turner Ashby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Bridgewater, VA

Bridgewater, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sherando High School at E. C. Glass High School