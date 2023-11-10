The Liberty Flames (1-0) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 1.5% more often than Liberty (16-13-0) last year.

Liberty vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.7 141.6 60.9 123.5 135.6 Charlotte 66.9 141.6 62.6 123.5 129.3

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Flames recorded were 12.1 more points than the 49ers gave up (62.6).

Liberty went 14-8 against the spread and 23-4 overall last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.

Liberty vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0

Liberty vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Charlotte 19-1 Home Record 11-4 6-7 Away Record 5-8 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

