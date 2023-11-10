Friday's contest that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-0) against the Liberty Lady Flames (1-0) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Flames are coming off of a 68-46 win over Frostburg State in their most recent outing on Monday.

Liberty vs. SFA Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Liberty vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 71, Liberty 64

Liberty Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flames averaged 70.0 points per game last season (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per contest (136th in college basketball). They had a +230 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Liberty scored more in conference action (72.0 points per game) than overall (70.0).

At home, the Flames scored 75.8 points per game last season, 11.5 more than they averaged on the road (64.3).

At home, Liberty allowed 59.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.5).

