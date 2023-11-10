The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) go up against the Liberty Flames (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames shot 47.5% from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the 49ers allowed to opponents.

Liberty went 21-3 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The 49ers ranked 351st.

Last year, the Flames put up 12.1 more points per game (74.7) than the 49ers allowed (62.6).

When Liberty scored more than 62.6 points last season, it went 23-4.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

Liberty put up 78.8 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Flames allowed 14.2 fewer points per game (55.7) than away from home (69.9).

Liberty averaged 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

