Jordan Poole's Washington Wizards take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 132-116 win over the Hornets (his previous game) Poole produced 11 points.

With prop bets available for Poole, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-122)

Over 19.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the NBA last season, giving up 117.2 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last season, conceding 46.2 per contest.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 20 11 2 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.