For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Carlson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Carlson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

