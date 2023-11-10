Can we expect Hendrix Lapierre scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

Lapierre is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

