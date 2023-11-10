The George Mason Patriots (1-0) will meet the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 66.7 308th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 107th 32.9 Rebounds 28.5 328th 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7.2 200th 128th 13.7 Assists 12.5 221st 294th 13.1 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.