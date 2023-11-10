George Mason vs. Austin Peay November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (1-0) will meet the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: George Mason (-6.5)
- Total: 136.5
- TV: ESPN+
George Mason Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
George Mason vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|George Mason Rank
|George Mason AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
