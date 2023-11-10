The George Mason Patriots (1-0) take on the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

Last season, the Patriots had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Governors' opponents knocked down.

George Mason went 11-2 when it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Patriots were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Governors finished 328th.

Last year, the Patriots put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Governors allowed (72.3).

George Mason had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, George Mason posted 10.3 more points per game (74.5) than it did in road games (64.2).

At home, the Patriots surrendered 2.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than away from home (68.5).

In terms of three-point shooting, George Mason performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.7 treys per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage away from home.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule