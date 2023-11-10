High school football is on the schedule this week in Fairfax County, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Yorktown High School at South Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Reston, VA

Reston, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

McLean High School at Herndon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Herndon, VA

Herndon, VA Conference: District 2

District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Langley High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayfield Secondary School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at Edison High School