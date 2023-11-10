The New Jersey Devils (7-4-1) take on the Washington Capitals (5-4-2) at Prudential Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2. The Devils fell to the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Devils Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Devils 5, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-185)

Devils (-185) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 2-2-4 record in overtime matchups this season and a 5-4-2 overall record.

In the three games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up four points.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Washington has earned seven points (3-0-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Capitals have scored more than two goals in three games, earning five points from those contests.

This season, Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games and picked up four points with a record of 2-1-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 2-2-2 (six points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned six points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 3rd 3.83 Goals Scored 2 31st 29th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.09 14th 7th 33 Shots 29.4 24th 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 29.5 10th 1st 41.67% Power Play % 9.09% 29th 18th 76.74% Penalty Kill % 80% 13th

Capitals vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

