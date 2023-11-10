Capitals vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (7-4-1) host the Washington Capitals (5-4-2) at Prudential Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Devils are coming off a 6-3 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, while the Capitals fell to the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime in their last outing.
Capitals vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-185)
|Capitals (+150)
|6
|Devils (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won two of the seven games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +150 or more in one game this season and won.
- The Capitals have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington has played three games this season with over 6 goals.
Capitals vs Devils Additional Info
Capitals vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|46 (7th)
|Goals
|22 (31st)
|44 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|34 (7th)
|20 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (30th)
|10 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (10th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (22 total goals, 2.0 per game).
- The Capitals have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 34 total, the seventh-fewest among league teams.
- They have a -12 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.
