The New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson will be two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Capitals vs. Devils Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin is a key offensive option for Washington, with eight points this season, as he has put up two goals and six assists in 11 games.

With seven total points (0.6 per game), including one goal and six assists through 11 games, Carlson is crucial for Washington's attack.

This season, Dylan Strome has six goals and zero assists, for a season point total of six.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 1-1-0 record this season, with a .929 save percentage (10th-best in the league). In 2 games, he has 65 saves, and has given up five goals (2.5 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Devils Players to Watch

Jack Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors (20 points), via put up five goals and 15 assists.

Bratt has chipped in with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists).

Tyler Toffoli has 13 points for New Jersey, via eight goals and five assists.

Akira Schmid (1-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .887% save percentage ranks 53rd in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 5th 3.83 Goals Scored 2 31st 29th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 6th 33 Shots 29.4 24th 15th 30.9 Shots Allowed 29.5 10th 1st 41.67% Power Play % 9.09% 30th 19th 76.74% Penalty Kill % 80% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.