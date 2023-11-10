Capitals vs. Devils November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson will be two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center.
Capitals vs. Devils Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-190)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,MSGSN,MNMT2
Capitals Players to Watch
- Alexander Ovechkin is a key offensive option for Washington, with eight points this season, as he has put up two goals and six assists in 11 games.
- With seven total points (0.6 per game), including one goal and six assists through 11 games, Carlson is crucial for Washington's attack.
- This season, Dylan Strome has six goals and zero assists, for a season point total of six.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 1-1-0 record this season, with a .929 save percentage (10th-best in the league). In 2 games, he has 65 saves, and has given up five goals (2.5 goals against average).
Devils Players to Watch
- Jack Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors (20 points), via put up five goals and 15 assists.
- Bratt has chipped in with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists).
- Tyler Toffoli has 13 points for New Jersey, via eight goals and five assists.
- Akira Schmid (1-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .887% save percentage ranks 53rd in the NHL.
Capitals vs. Devils Stat Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|5th
|3.83
|Goals Scored
|2
|31st
|29th
|3.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.09
|15th
|6th
|33
|Shots
|29.4
|24th
|15th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|10th
|1st
|41.67%
|Power Play %
|9.09%
|30th
|19th
|76.74%
|Penalty Kill %
|80%
|13th
