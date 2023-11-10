The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Friday at Prudential Center in Newark.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Devils-Capitals matchup can be seen on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2, so tune in to take in the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/25/2023 Devils Capitals 6-4 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 34 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is seventh in the league.

With 22 goals (two per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 22 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 11 2 6 8 5 4 0% John Carlson 11 1 6 7 18 11 - Tom Wilson 11 3 3 6 10 12 40% Dylan Strome 11 6 0 6 5 10 55.7% Evgeny Kuznetsov 11 1 4 5 12 4 45%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (46 total, 3.8 per game).

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 39 goals over that time.

Devils Key Players