Capitals vs. Devils Injury Report Today - November 10
Here's a look at the injury report for the Washington Capitals (5-4-2), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Capitals prepare for their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (7-4-1) at Prudential Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Anthony Mantha
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Trevor van Riemsdyk
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Nic Dowd
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jack Hughes
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Colin Miller
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Capitals vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals' 22 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Washington concedes 3.1 goals per game (34 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- Their -12 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey has scored the sixth-most goals in the NHL (46 total, 3.8 per game).
- Its +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
Capitals vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-190)
|Capitals (+155)
|6
