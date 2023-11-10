Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Alexandria County, Virginia this week.

    • Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Mount Vernon High School at Lake Braddock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Burke, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hayfield Secondary School at West Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Potomac High School at South County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lorton, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfax High School at Edison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

