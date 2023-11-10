The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Ovechkin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin's plus-minus this season, in 20:24 per game on the ice, is -1.

Ovechkin has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Ovechkin has a point in six of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 11 games this season, Ovechkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Ovechkin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ovechkin has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 11 Games 5 8 Points 4 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

