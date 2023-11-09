The American Eagles (0-1) play the William & Mary Tribe (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary vs. American Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • William & Mary went 4-3 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 340th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tribe finished 288th.
  • Last year, the Tribe put up 67.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up.
  • William & Mary went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 62.2 points per contest.
  • The Tribe gave up 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.7).
  • William & Mary averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was two more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Regent W 84-29 Kaplan Arena
11/9/2023 American - Kaplan Arena
11/11/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/16/2023 Omaha - Clune Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.