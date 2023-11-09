The American Eagles (0-1) play the William & Mary Tribe (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. American Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

William & Mary went 4-3 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 340th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tribe finished 288th.

Last year, the Tribe put up 67.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up.

William & Mary went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 62.2 points per contest.

The Tribe gave up 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.7).

William & Mary averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was two more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule