The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in an ACC clash.

Defensively, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by giving up only 285.2 yards per game. The offense ranks 28th (442.3 yards per game). From an offensive angle, Virginia is generating 361.9 total yards per game (83rd-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (395.4 total yards allowed per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Virginia vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Virginia Louisville 361.9 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.3 (31st) 395.4 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.2 (10th) 120.2 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (28th) 241.7 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.0 (48th) 16 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (43rd) 10 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (23rd)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 1,123 yards on 60.4% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 73 times for 386 yards (42.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace is a key figure in this offense, with 292 rushing yards on 86 carries with one touchdown and 130 receiving yards (14.4 per game) on 13 catches with three touchdowns

Malik Washington has hauled in 1,044 receiving yards on 79 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has caught 44 passes and compiled 563 receiving yards (62.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has racked up 2,159 yards (239.9 ypg) on 154-of-236 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 124 times for 881 yards (97.9 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 12 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has been handed the ball 71 times this year and racked up 398 yards (44.2 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 712 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 receptions (out of 67 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put together a 272-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.