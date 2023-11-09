How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes scored 29.5 more points per game last year (87.3) than the Hokies gave up to opponents (57.8).
- Iowa had a 16-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.
- Last year, the Hokies put up only 0.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (71.8).
- Virginia Tech had a 17-0 record last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.
- The Hokies made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.9 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Hawkeyes shot at a 51.1% clip from the field last season, 12.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|High Point
|W 94-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 102-46
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/9/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|11/16/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
