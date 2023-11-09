The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes scored 29.5 more points per game last year (87.3) than the Hokies gave up to opponents (57.8).

Iowa had a 16-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.

Last year, the Hokies put up only 0.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (71.8).

Virginia Tech had a 17-0 record last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

The Hokies made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.9 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

The Hawkeyes shot at a 51.1% clip from the field last season, 12.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 High Point W 94-55 Cassell Coliseum 11/9/2023 Iowa - Spectrum Center 11/16/2023 Houston Christian - Cassell Coliseum 11/20/2023 UNC Greensboro - Cassell Coliseum

Iowa Schedule