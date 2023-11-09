Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sussex County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Sussex County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sussex County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Cumberland High School at Sussex Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Sussex, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.