Thursday's game between the Radford Highlanders (1-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 65-58 based on our computer prediction, with Radford securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Highlanders claimed a 77-53 victory against Concord.

Radford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Radford vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 65, Western Carolina 58

Other Big South Predictions

Radford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Highlanders had a +47 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They put up 63.6 points per game to rank 207th in college basketball and gave up 62.1 per outing to rank 110th in college basketball.

In conference action, Radford scored fewer points (62.3 per game) than it did overall (63.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Highlanders averaged 67.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 58.1.

In 2022-23, Radford allowed 10.3 fewer points per game at home (55.6) than on the road (65.9).

