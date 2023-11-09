The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) play the Radford Highlanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Radford vs. Western Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 63.6 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 65.3 the Catamounts gave up to opponents.

Radford had an 8-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 54.5 points.

Last year, the Catamounts averaged 54.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 62.1 the Highlanders allowed.

Western Carolina had a 4-4 record last season when putting up more than 62.1 points.

Radford Schedule