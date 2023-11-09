In King George County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

King George County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hanover High School at King George High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9

7:30 PM ET on November 9 Location: King George, VA

King George, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hanover High School at King George High School