Thursday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) and the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with Kent State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

James Madison vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

James Madison vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 75, James Madison 70

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-5.2)

Kent State (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

James Madison Performance Insights

James Madison was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked 14th-best in college basketball by putting up 80.5 points per game. It ranked 118th in college basketball in points allowed (68.1 per contest).

The Dukes grabbed 34.8 boards per game (35th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

Last season James Madison ranked 150th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.4 per game.

With 15.5 forced turnovers per game, the Dukes ranked 15th-best in college basketball. They ranked 265th in college basketball by averaging 12.7 turnovers per contest.

The Dukes drained 8 threes per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 35% three-point percentage (132nd-ranked).

James Madison gave up 6.8 three-pointers per game (128th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 31% (37th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, James Madison took 62.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71.8% of the team's baskets) and 37.2% threes (28.2%).

