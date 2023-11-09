The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) take on the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. James Madison matchup.

James Madison vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline James Madison Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-3.5) 149.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-3.5) 149.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

James Madison vs. Kent State Betting Trends (2022-23)

James Madison went 17-11-0 ATS last season.

The Dukes covered the spread twice last year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Kent State won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

A total of 12 Golden Flashes games last season hit the over.

