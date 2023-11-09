How to Watch James Madison vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) battle the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
James Madison vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Last season, James Madison had a 17-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.5% from the field.
- The Dukes were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Flashes finished 91st.
- The Dukes put up 14.6 more points per game last year (80.5) than the Golden Flashes allowed their opponents to score (65.9).
- When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, James Madison went 18-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- At home, James Madison scored 86.4 points per game last season, 11.5 more than it averaged away (74.9).
- At home, the Dukes conceded 65.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.8).
- Beyond the arc, James Madison drained fewer triples away (7.5 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|Howard
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/17/2023
|Radford
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.