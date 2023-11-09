The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) battle the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James Madison vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Last season, James Madison had a 17-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.5% from the field.

The Dukes were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Flashes finished 91st.

The Dukes put up 14.6 more points per game last year (80.5) than the Golden Flashes allowed their opponents to score (65.9).

When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, James Madison went 18-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

At home, James Madison scored 86.4 points per game last season, 11.5 more than it averaged away (74.9).

At home, the Dukes conceded 65.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.8).

Beyond the arc, James Madison drained fewer triples away (7.5 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule