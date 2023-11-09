Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hopewell County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Hopewell County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need here.
Hopewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Booker T. Washington High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Hopewell, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
