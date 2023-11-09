Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Hampton County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Hampton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bethel High School at King's Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kecoughtan High School at Maury High School