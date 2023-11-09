Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Chesapeake County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Deep Creek High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside High School at Indian River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Atlantic Shores Christian School at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: St. George, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
