Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Kuzma is averaging 22.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Tyus Jones' 13.7 points per game average is 2.2 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).

Jones has made 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Jordan Poole's 18.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Poole's assists average -- three -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -139) 10.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: -141)

Ball's 14.3 points per game average is 11.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball's season-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Ball's two made three-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.