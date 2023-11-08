The Washington Wizards (1-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) on November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.6% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 48.5% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

Washington has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.5% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.

The Wizards put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 121.7 the Hornets give up.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards scored 114.2 points per game at home last season, and 112.1 on the road.

At home, the Wizards allowed 114.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 114.1.

The Wizards sunk more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than away (10.3) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34%).

Wizards Injuries