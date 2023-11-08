The Washington Wizards (1-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT. The matchup's point total is 239.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hornets -3.5 239.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played three games this season that have gone over 239.5 combined points scored.

Washington's games this year have had a 245.8-point total on average, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Wizards have been posted as the underdog five times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hornets 4 66.7% 116.3 233.5 121.7 250.4 231.3 Wizards 3 50% 117.2 233.5 128.7 250.4 231.7

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards score an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 121.7 the Hornets give up.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Wizards and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 3-3 2-3 5-1 Hornets 3-3 0-1 4-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Hornets Point Insights

Wizards Hornets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 0-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 0-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 128.7 Points Allowed (PG) 121.7 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.