The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) are home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (0-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this season.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole recorded 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last year, shooting 43% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Kyle Kuzma collected 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists last year, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Tyus Jones recorded 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Daniel Gafford averaged 9 points, 1.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier's numbers last season were 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also drained 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Per game, P.J. Washington collected 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also put up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists. He made 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 4 treys per contest.

Gordon Hayward's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He drained 47.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists. He sank 62.9% of his shots from the field.

Wizards vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Wizards 111 Points Avg. 113.2 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 45.7% Field Goal % 48.5% 33% Three Point % 35.6%

