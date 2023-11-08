Wednesday's game that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) at John Paul Jones Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-51 in favor of Virginia, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Cavaliers finished 15-15 in the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 77, Maryland-Eastern Shore 51

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cavaliers' +164 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per contest (148th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Virginia averaged fewer points per game (63.1) than its season average (68.7).

At home, the Cavaliers posted 2.6 more points per game last season (70.3) than they did in away games (67.7).

Virginia allowed 55.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 16.4 fewer points than it allowed away from home (72.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.