Tyus Jones and his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jones put up 12 points, six assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 146-128 loss versus the 76ers.

We're going to look at Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

Over 9.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-125)

Over 5.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per game last year, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last year, conceding 46.2 per game.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 15 8 0 4 2 0 1 11/4/2022 14 11 2 3 0 0 0

