Tom Wilson will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Wilson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Tom Wilson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Wilson has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:55 on the ice per game.

Wilson has a goal in three of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in six of 10 games this season, Wilson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wilson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 10 games played.

Wilson's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wilson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wilson Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 1 6 Points 2 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

