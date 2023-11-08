Will Tom Wilson find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals square off against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

Wilson has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

