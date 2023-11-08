The Washington Capitals, T.J. Oshie included, will meet the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Oshie against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

T.J. Oshie vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie's plus-minus this season, in 17:53 per game on the ice, is -3.

Oshie has yet to score a goal through 10 games this season.

In one of 10 games this year, Oshie has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Oshie has had an assist in one of 10 games this year.

Oshie has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Oshie having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Oshie Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

