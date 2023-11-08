Can we expect Rasmus Sandin scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

Sandin is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Sandin has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

