The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) visit the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Panthers are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in their last outing.

Capitals vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-140)

Panthers (-140) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have earned a record of 2-1-3 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 5-4-1.

Washington has earned three points (1-0-1) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Washington has seven points (3-0-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

So far this season, the Capitals have scored three or more goals two times and won each of those games.

This season, Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 2-2-1 (five points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned six points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.82 Goals Scored 1.9 31st 9th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3 14th 2nd 35.3 Shots 29.5 23rd 5th 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 26th 13.51% Power Play % 9.68% 30th 27th 71.05% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 14th

Capitals vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

