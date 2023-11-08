Should you wager on Martin Fehervary to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

