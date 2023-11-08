John Carlson will be among those in action Wednesday when his Washington Capitals meet the Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Carlson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

John Carlson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson has averaged 25:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 10 games this year.

In six of 10 games this season, Carlson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Carlson has an assist in five of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Carlson goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Carlson Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 2 7 Points 2 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

