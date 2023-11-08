The James Madison Dukes (1-0) square off against the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

JMU vs. Toledo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 73.0 points per game last year were 12.2 more points than the 60.8 the Dukes allowed.

When Toledo allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 18-3.

Last year, the Dukes averaged 5.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Rockets allowed (63.7).

When JMU put up more than 63.7 points last season, it went 18-4.

Last season, the Dukes had a 37.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 39.5% of shots the Rockets' opponents made.

The Rockets' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Dukes had given up to their opponents (40.0%).

JMU Schedule