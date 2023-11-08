How to Watch the JMU vs. Toledo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The James Madison Dukes (1-0) square off against the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
JMU vs. Toledo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets' 73.0 points per game last year were 12.2 more points than the 60.8 the Dukes allowed.
- When Toledo allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 18-3.
- Last year, the Dukes averaged 5.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Rockets allowed (63.7).
- When JMU put up more than 63.7 points last season, it went 18-4.
- Last season, the Dukes had a 37.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 39.5% of shots the Rockets' opponents made.
- The Rockets' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Dukes had given up to their opponents (40.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Mennonite
|W 104-31
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/8/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/15/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.