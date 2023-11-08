The James Madison Dukes (1-0) square off against the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Toledo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Rockets' 73.0 points per game last year were 12.2 more points than the 60.8 the Dukes allowed.
  • When Toledo allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 18-3.
  • Last year, the Dukes averaged 5.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Rockets allowed (63.7).
  • When JMU put up more than 63.7 points last season, it went 18-4.
  • Last season, the Dukes had a 37.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 39.5% of shots the Rockets' opponents made.
  • The Rockets' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Dukes had given up to their opponents (40.0%).

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Mennonite W 104-31 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/8/2023 Toledo - Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/11/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/15/2023 Longwood - Atlantic Union Bank Center

